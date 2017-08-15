Independence Day 2017: Black kite lands below Red Fort podium during PM Modi’s address

The kite landed quietly without causing any disturbance and the prime minister continued his address unfazed. (PTI)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the nation on Independence Day today, a black kite landed below the podium at the Red Fort. The kite landed quietly without causing any disturbance and the prime minister continued his address unfazed. It happened around the time Modi was about to conclude his 57-minute speech. The city was put under an unprecedented ground-to- air security cover in view of the twin occasions of Independence Day and Janmashtami festival.

Thousands of security personnel, including 9,100 personnel from the Delhi Police, had been deployed in and around the historic Mughal fort which saw the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the prime minister’s address. Hordes of people who reached the Red Fort to attend the Independence Day function were screened and frisked by security personnel. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed along the roads leading to the Red Fort even as the areas were covered with hundreds of CCTV cameras to watch over suspects and any abnormal movement.Barricades were put up at various places where armed police and paramilitary personnel kept a strict vigil. Traffic personnel allowed only authorised vehicles to head towards the venue.