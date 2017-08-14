Independence Day 2017: 28 CBI officers get President’s Police Medal

Independence Day 2017: The CBI officer who solved rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case and 27 others have been awarded the coveted President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service. (PTI)

The CBI officer who solved rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case and 27 others have been awarded the coveted President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day. Surprisingly, none of the IPS officers were in the list this year. Those awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service in the CBI included Superintendent of Police in Special Crime, Mumbai, Nandkumar Nair who had solved Dabholkar’s murder case and arrested Sanatan Sanstha members. Other officers awarded the medal include Additional SPs Partha Mukherjee, Sundaravel Murugavel, Prabhanjan Chakraborty, Inspector W Ashok Kumar Singh, Inspector and Head Constable P Sasikumar.

The officers who have been awarded Police Medal for meritorious service are Additional SPs R K Bhattacharjee, Ajay Kumar Jha, Virender Mohan Mittal, Ram Singh, Deputy SPs S C Jiani, R Ravi, Peddiraju Bandi, A Z Shaikh, Inspector Puran Singh and Sub-Inspector Ram Charan Gangwal. Assistant Sub-Inspectors Man Singh, S M Mathapati, Binoy Chand Ghosh, Head Constables Mathew Kutty K G, Manmohan Singh, Amar Singh Pawar, Sanjay Gangaram Sawant, Ganga Ram Bhati and Constables Indrajit Singh Yadav, Onkar Nath Singh have also been awarded Police Medal for meritorious service. Office Superintendent Bachan Singh Rawat and steno Debajyoti Dey have been awarded Police Medal for meritorious service.