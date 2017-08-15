Independence Day: 112 Gallantry Awards to be given on I-Day

The Awards includes five Kirti Chakras, 17 Shaurya Chakras, 85 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry). Of all 112, 19 are posthumous. (Reuters)

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved 112 Gallantry Awards to armed forces and paramilitary personnel on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day. The Awards includes five Kirti Chakras, 17 Shaurya Chakras, 85 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry). Of all 112, 19 are posthumous. Those awarded the Kirti Chakra include Major Preetam Singh Kunwar of the Garhwal Rifles; Havildar Giris Gurung (Posthumous) from the First Gorkha Rifles; Major David Manlun (Posthumous), of the Naga Regiment; Pramod Kumar (Posthumous), Commandant, 49 Batallion, Central Reserve Police Force and Chetan Kumar Cheeta, Commandant, CRPF.