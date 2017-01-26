Indeep Bakshi rubbishes reports of his car accident, says, ‘I’m fine’

The luxury car, which featured in the video had the same color and vehicle number as that of Indeep’s BMW. (Indian Express)

Singer Indeep Bakshi has denied reports that he died in a car accident, saying he is “absolutely fine and healthy”. The news of his death got viral after a clip of a car crash resurfaced on social media. The luxury car, which featured in the video had the same color and vehicle number as that of Indeep’s BMW.

Refuting the reports, Indeep told PTI, “I was clueless about the news. It was in the midnight when I got a call from one of my team members. I was at my place and was sleeping at that time. “My team member also got scared when he saw that news. He thought it was true because the car which was in the clip too was a black color BMW just like I have and had the same vehicle number.”

Indeep, who is known for hits like “Saturday Saturday” and “Kala Chashma”, said the news had disturbed everyone in his family and for a second even they thought that he was no more. “It was a fake news. Everyone in my family got upset. My mother was crying like anything. They were all tensed.”