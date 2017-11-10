Income-Tax raids on Sasikala relatives: ‘Srini weds Mahi’ helped tax sleuths; unique method revealed

The raids are continued on Friday as well. (Twitter)

On Thursday, 187 locations were raided by the Income Tax department that belonged to the relatives of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. But the interesting bit was in the way the I-T department raided these locations. More than 1800 personnel were used by the department to conduct the raid and that too without tipping off anyone. The cars used by the I-T officials had a poster that said ‘Srini weds Mahi’.

The poster was used to divert any suspicion over the enormous number of vehicles that were used to travel across the state. Sources have said that a marriage party would be the perfect cover for this kind operation. Around 350 cabs were booked by I-T officials in Chennai alone.

The raids began at 6 a.m. on Thursday morning and the residence of M. Natarajan, husband of Sasikala in Thanjavur was also searched. The raid was conducted at many places including the office premises of Jaya TV, Jazz Cinemas, Namadhu MGR, shell companies, offices and residences. The investigations spanned across Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Mannargudi and Chennai.

The raids are continued on Friday as well. “The total amount of value of the cash along with the documents captured by the officials would be known after completing the entire operation,” a source from IT department told IANS.

This raid by the I-T department is touted as one of the biggest raid conducted by the department.