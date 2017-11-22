Disparity arises among AIADMK faction and Sasikala family after Income Tax raids

Jayaraman, Dinakaran (IE)

Last week, the Income Tax department raided business offices that were controlled by jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s nephew Vivek Jayaraman and other family members. The raid sent shockwaves through the nation and also to the AIADMK factions. This has caused new cracks emerge within the ruling faction of AIADMK and also in the Sasikala family.

V Maitreyan, AIADMK’s OPS faction leader on Tuesday hinted that things may not be going well for the merged ruling faction. The merger of the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) factions completed three months but Maitreyan’s Facebook post asked whether “the hearts too are merged?”

Maitreyan, a Rajya Sabha MP who was also a former BJP leader express his unhappiness. According to a report by The Indian Express, Maitreyan was not happy about the merger conditions and said that he can join the BJP if problems in the faction are not addressed and rectified. It is not only Maitreyan, there are other two senior AIADMK leaders that have admitted about the problems. “Such problems are obvious. We are hardly three months old. We will resolve them,” said an EPS faction leader.

“Even if there are issues, we have no other solution but to join BJP. Maitreyan and (Mafoi) Pandiarajan may be able to join the camp, but leaders like Manoj Pandian or I do not have such options. Also, we do not want to leave OPS,” said a leader close to OPS camp. The problems are reportedly not too serious, though many senior OPS faction leaders feel they are being sidelined by the EPS faction, which largely controls the government.

Meanwhile, an article published in Namadhu MGR on Tuesday wrote that the time has come to witness Governor’s rule. “It is learnt that Edappadi government will be dismissed on November 25 or 26 to impose the Governor rule. It is also learnt that EPS and OPS and 23 ministers will be arrested on corruption charges and put behind bars. Governor is in possession of all evidence of corruption against ministers,” said the article. The article was carried without an author’s name, came when Vivek revealed that if given a chance he would be ready to enter politics.

A senior leader in the Sasikala camp said, “After the raids, Vivek seems to have more interest or is facing pressure to enter politics. This will evidently weaken Dinakaran and Sasikala family.” The spokesperson of the Sasikala faction, Apsara Reddy said, “Dinakaran remains our leader and is doing a fine job of handling party affairs. I feel Vivek shares this view on TTV.”