Income Tax raids in Karnataka: Central government says use of CRPF during searches not unusual

Soon after Income Tax searches were conducted on the properties linked to Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar, the Union Government has reportedly responded to the Election Commission of India (EC) defending the use of central police force. According to a report by Indian Express, EC has asked for a factual report from the central government following the accusations made by a Congress delegation alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has misused the CRPF to frighten its Gujarat MLAs lodged in a resort in Karnataka ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.

As per IE sources, the Centre, however, responded to the EC on July 4 stating that the use of CRPF during the IT search is not unusual. Even the Vijay Ramniklal Rupani-led Gujarat government has written back to the EC stating that the state will take all measures to ensure the safety of all Congress MLAs and their family members here. A high-decibel political turmoil erupted in Gujarat last week after the IT department searched as many as 60 locations linked to Shivakumar and recovered around Rs 11 crore in cash. The search operation was a part of IT department’s probe into an alleged tax evasion case.

Further retaliating to the IT search operations, Congress questioned the timing of the raids and has also accused BJP of misusing its resources, the report added. Shivakumar has been managing the stay of 42 Gujarat Congress MLAs in a resort located on the outskirts of Gujarat. Till now six MLAs have quit the Congress and three have joined the saffron faction.

While Congress unitedly condemned the IT raids, officials from the department said that only the Karnataka minister’s suite was searched. “The search team has no concern with the MLAs and there has been no contact with MLAs and the search team,” India Today quoted the Income Tax department saying earlier.