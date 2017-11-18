Income Tax raids at Poes Garden: I-T sleuths search office at Jayalalithaa’s residence, rooms used by Sasikala

The seizure included a laptop and the search would be concluded soon. (PTI Photo)

High drama at Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence in Chennai. Income Tax sleuths today conducted searches in the office block of the Poes Garden residence of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a senior official said. Following inputs, a search operation was launched in the office block and a room used by jailed and deposed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala at “Veda Nilayam,” the Poes Garden residence. “We have not searched the entire Poes Garden premises. Our team went at 9 pm and only Poongundran’s room, records room and other room used by Sasikala were searched,” the top Income Tax official told PTI. Poongundran had served as an aide of the former chief minister. The seizure included a laptop and the search would be concluded soon, he added. Today’s search comes days after multi-city searches in 187 locations linked to ten income tax assesse groups which include those linked to Sasikala, her kin and some associates.

On November 9, Income Tax sleuths raided the premises of Tamil television channel Jaya TV, the channel of late chief minister Jayalalithaa in Chennai and a farm house of deposed AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran in neighbouring Puducherry as part of multiple searches over suspected tax evasion. The sleuths also searched the premises of some others linked to Dhinakaran and his jailed aunt V K Sasikala, said an I-T department official, who did not want to be named. Jaya TV, the channel of late chief minister Jayalalithaa and which is known to be a mouthpiece of AIADMK, is perceived to be favourably politically disposed towards Sasikala and Dhinakaran. The simultaneous searches, spread across multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, includes the premises of associates and some relatives of Sasikala and Dhinakaran. Also, searches were being held in other cities including Bengaluru. The searches that began early this morning were being conducted over suspected tax evasion as part of ‘Operation Clean Money’ that was initiated post-demonetisation, the official said.

Dhinakaran, the deposed deputy general secretary of the AIADMK and who is locked in a turf war with the faction led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam over control of the party, said his farm house was searched while denying that his house was raided. Among the premises being searched includes that of Sasikala’s Tiruvarur district based brother Divakaran. Searches also covered the premises of Midas Distilleries and Jazz Cinemas, the official said. The two entities are perceived to be associated with some of those linked to Jaya TV, Sasikala and Dhinakaran.