Income-Tax dept seizes Rs 10 cr, 8 kg gold in Noida raid on Additional Sales Tax Commissioner

The Income-Tax department has seized as much as Rs 10 crore along with 8 kg gold on Thursday morning according to the reports by Times Now. The raid was conducted at the house of an Additional Sales Tax Commissioner and jewellery was seized from the house as well. The TV channel claimed that over Rs 10 crore has been seized in cash by the I-T department from the house of Noida-based Additional Sales Tax Commissioner Keshav Lal.

The department has reportedly asked Keshav to join the investigation himself. The report added that more than half-a-dozen I-T officers raided the Noida property today while according to the news agency ANI, a raid was conducted at another property of Keshav Lal in Kanpur on Wednesday night. The investigation is likely to continue throughout the day and the department is checking sources of the wealth that has been accumulated through illegal sources. The TV channel confirmed that seven properties of Keshav Lal are being investigated by the IT department in Noida and across Uttar Pradesh in what is a massive crackdown by the government on illegal money.

A team from Agra reached Noida on Wednesday according to the reports and joined the team there to conduct raids. Keshav Lal’s wife was also asked to join the investigation process immediately. Keshav Lal is currently in Kanpur due to some work as per TV reports but has been asked to come back to the city by Thursday evening. However, in his absence, his wife is currently being questioned by the IT officers, according to the channel.