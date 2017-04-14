Income Tax Department summons Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.(ANI)

In the wake of the raids carried out earlier this month in Chennai and other areas, the Income Tax Department on Friday summoned Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and educationist Geethalakshmi to appear in person for enquiries on April 17. The I-T officials raided several premises belonging to the minister and his relatives in Chennai and other districts owing to allegations of involvement in cash distribution to voters in R.K. Nagar constituency where a by-election was held on April 12.

Defending his innocence, Baskar had earlier claimed that the raid was politically motivated. “I was fully cooperating with the I-T officials. I showed all my documents and they were unable to find anything. They were threatening me. My children wanted to go to the school, but they were not allowed. This is politically motivated. The I-T department is harassing me,” he said. The I-T conducted raids at Baskar’s Greenways road residence and also at other locations, including Pudukkottai and Trichy.