Income tax department suggests taxpayers not to share their details with unauthorised persons

Income Tax Department has today cautioned taxpayers against sharing their user IDs and passwords with any unauthorised person, adding that they will also be liable to face consequences for misuse of their confidential information. It told assessees that user ID and password of theirs are sensitive information and misuse of them nay lead to misuse of confidential TDS-related information, sensitive data of the people and deductee-related confidential information.

The department added that in case the password is hacked or stolen, it may result in security breach of the information leading to unfortunate consequences , which include privacy violations. As per the PTI report, it also asked taxpayers to be careful in use of log-in credentials at TRACES, which should not be revealed unauthorised individual and added that if shared, the person using login credentials may also beheld responsible for to consequences. It also cautioned them not to write password on notepads or keep them anywhere in desk.

It also added that keeping important information like passwords in files, folders or e-mails could be risky as id=f a computer account is hacked that than passwords vcan be misused and money can be stolen from bank accounts by miscreants, who may also misuse e-mail accounts or debit or credit cards to get sensitive information from the machine.

Suggesting users not to use the same password for different accounts, it said that using same password for more than one account is same way as carrying one key that unlock your house, office, cars and safety deposit box. One lost key could let any unauthorised user unlock all doors.