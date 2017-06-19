Income-Tax Department seizes benami properties of Misa Bharti, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Bharti was issued 2 summons to appear before Delhi investigation wing of I-T dept but failed to appear. (PTI)

Income-Tax Department has seized benami properties of Misa Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, according to news agency ANI. Bharti was issued two summons to appear before Delhi investigation wing of I-T dept but failed to appear. I-T dept has seized properties that were raided in May. Earlier, owing to her failure to appear before the court, the officials had issued the RJD leader two separate penalties of Rs 10,000 with regard to non-compliance of the I-T department regulations, ANI had reported. Bharti and her husband were recently summoned by the I-T department in connection with a ‘benami’ assets case. The summons came days after Bharti’s Chartered Accountant (CA), Rakesh Agrawal, was detained in connection with an Enforcement Directorate probe into a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering racket, involving two Delhi-based businessmen and a few political entities.

The arrest of CA Agrawal was done under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly being instrumental in providing accommodation entries (illegal funds) to launder the money of businessmen brothers – Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain, ANI had reported. Speaking to the media, Misa’s father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had said there is no merit in the allegations and added that legal notice is being served. Lalu, defending his daughter said, “They are indulging in character assassination” while saying that shell company “does not exist at all.”