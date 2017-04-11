Income Tax department raids Sasikala-supporter Radhika; actress accused of money laundering

The actor is one of the supporters of ‘Chinamma’ Sasikala, who is currently serving jail term after failing to take the oath of Tamil Nadu Chief owing to mass public protests in the state. (ANI representative image)

The Income Tax department on Tuesday raided Tamil Nadu actor Sarathkumar and wife Radhika’s residence. The actor is one of the supporters of ‘Chinamma’ Sasikala, who is currently serving jail term after failing to take the oath of Tamil Nadu Chief owing to mass public protests in the state. Meanwhile, reports suggest that many other Tamil Nadu VVIPs have also been raided by the Income Tax department. Sarathkumar and Radhika’s residences had also been searched earlier and both the actors have been under the I-T scanner for a while now.

Earlier last week, the I-T dept had also raided the residence of TN health minister VIjayabhaskar, former MP C Rajendran and VC of MGR Medical University, Dr Geethalakshmi. According to reports, the I-T had also put the houses of friend and relatives of these VVIPs under surveillance. The raids had been conducted after reports had emerged in the media about the extravagant use of money in RK Nagar by AIADMK candidate TTV Dinakaran of the Sasikala faction. According to HT, a large sum of money had been found from the health minister’s residence, while a few lakhs had been found from Sarathkumar, who had decided to extend his support to Dinakaran.

Also watch:

Meanwhile, Sarathkumar’s actress wife, Radhika was also reported to be present during the raids. The I-T department is known to have raided other locations such as Egmore, where RK Nagar voters were allegedly being bribed for their votes. According to reports, the Income Tax department had raided 21 locations in Chennai, 111 in Pudukottai, 2 in Tiruchirappalli and 1 Namakkal. I-T official sources had told reporters that various polls related documents had also been recovered from the raided locations.