Income Tax department raids Eagleton Golf Resort in Bengaluru where Congress Gujarat MLAs are staying

Income Tax department today carried out raids at Eagleton Golf Resort in Bengaluru where Congress MLAs from Gujarat were shifted after six MLAs had resigned ahead of Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI image)

Income Tax department today carried out raids at Eagleton Golf Resort in Bengaluru where Congress MLAs from Gujarat were shifted after six legislators had resigned ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, according to ANI report. It has been learned that raids are underway at Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar’s residence in Kanakapura, Sadashivanagar and Congress MLAs’ rooms in the posh resort. The crucial Rajya Sabha polls will be held on August 8. BJP president Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani, political secretary of Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had filed nominations from Gujarat.