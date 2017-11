Income Tax Department sleuths have carried out raids at Jaya TV office in Chennai. It has been learnt that the raids were carried out following reports of tax evasion.

Income Tax Department sleuths have carried out raids at Jaya TV office in Chennai. It has been learnt that the raids were carried out following reports of tax evasion. Jaya TV is controlled by jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala’s family, according to reports. “It’s not about TV alone, but shell companies” an I-T official said. It has been learnt that the raid was conducted at 6.30 am.