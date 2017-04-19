Income Tax department raids 4 govt functionaries in UP and Uttarakhand covering 20 premises in 2 days

Another officer in Noida was found to have made unaccounted cash payments for the purpose of immovable property worth over Rs 2 crore in the name of his wife. (Reuters)

The Income Tax department has conducted raids on 4 government functionaries in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand covering 20 premises in the last two days. According to reports, the search on the Uttarakhand PSU official has led to the evidence of misuse of position to seek illegal gratification in a collusion with contractors. Another officer in Noida was found to have made unaccounted cash payments for the purpose of immovable property worth over Rs 2 crore in the name of his wife. Moreover, approximately Rs 10 crore of undisclosed money was found when the I-T department conducted raids at the residence/business premises of a local body chairman of Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Nagar. Meanwhile, the Income Tax department was also reported to have conducted raids on a group mainly involved in chit fund business. The raids had taken place in 43 premises in Tamil Nadu, 29 in Kerala and 6 in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, it was reported last night that following the PMGKY black money window closing on March 31, the I-T department had managed to detect over Rs 540 crore of black money. One of the senior officials told PTI that the seized documents revealed undisclosed investments in farmhouses which have been spread over hundreds of bighas. The I-T officials are also reported to have made an inventory of posh vehicles like Range Rover, an Audi and a BMW. The I-T teams also found 15 large LED television sets in the farm house, that had been marked to set up a factory.

Also watch:

In another operation against UP’s Siddharthnagar district’s local body chairman, the I-T department found tax evasions to the tune of Rs 10 crore as per preliminary estimates. One of the officials told reporters that the chairman owned two petrol pumps and a gas agency and allegedly diverted development projects for personal benefits. The I-T sleuths also raided a senior official in Noida and an UP road transport department officer in Kanpur.

(With PTI inputs)