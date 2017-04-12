Income Tax data leak leads to threat messages, Information Commission orders investigation

Badal Sathpathy told the CIC that his I-T returns for the years 2005-2011 had been downloaded and delivered to a third party(Lipipuspa Rozalina) in 2012 without his knowledge or consent. (Thinkstocks)

Following the leak of confidential data regarding tax returns, the Central Information Commission on Tuesday asked the income tax department to conduct an investigation on how the confidential data was given to a third party without consent, thus exposing the serious possibility of having income data of the taxpayers leaked. According to HT, Information Commissioner Bimal Julka gave an order to the I-T department saying that there was an urgent need for an investigation to find out the root cause of the leak and find the loopholes. The order also states that such an action was essential for the protection of confidential financial data which is filed by millions of taxpayers from getting into the wrong hands.

According to reports, a resident of Bhubaneswar, Badal Sathpathy told the CIC that his I-T returns for the years 2005-2011 had been downloaded and delivered to a third party(Lipipuspa Rozalina) in 2012 without his knowledge or consent. Sathpathy claims that threats had been made to him on the basis of this information and the I-T department had taken no action against the same despite being informed. This had forced Sathpathy to file an RTI application with the I-T dept about the details regarding the information leak. In the RTI, he had also asked about the possible legal actions that could be taken against the person responsible for the leaks. Despite the RTI, Sathpathy did not get a response from the I-T department and had to go to the information watchdog CIC to address his grievances.

According to reports, Sathpathy told the CIC that there were some employees of the I-T department who had been selling confidential data of the taxpayers without their consent to third parties. The I-T dept had then responded saying that they were not aware of any particular individual who had downloaded Sathpathy’s Income Tax returns and shifted the blame saying that the creation of user identification and data secrecy were the jobs of the regional computer centre.