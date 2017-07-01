Income of households covered under NRLM up by 22 pc: IRMA. (NRLM)

Households covered under the National Rural Livelihood Mission have 22 per cent higher income compared to households still to be covered, according to a study carried out by IRMA. Houses under the mission are spending more on education than on food and shows higher proclivity to save in formal institutions, as per the findings of the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA). “Overall, the report states that the Mission has largely been successful in creating sensitive support structures right up to the block level,” the Union rural development ministry said in a statement. The Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) was launched in June, 2011, and is expected to mobilise all rural poor households in the country by 2024-25, the rural development ministry said in a statement. The mission is aiming to achieve this through universal social mobilisation by organising at least one-woman member from each rural poor household into Self Help Groups (SHGs). While appreciating the mission, the report has recommended efforts should be made towards developing value chains and the creation of sustainable enterprises. It also suggested that efforts to enable the SHG members in accessing bank credit in the traditionally poorly banked areas should be increased. The report concludes that “Expectations from DAY-NRLM are rightly high as it is one of the most important poverty eradication programmes”. “Hence, the Mission requires “Hence, the Mission requires

The report concludes that “Expectations from DAY-NRLM are rightly high as it is one of the most important poverty eradication programmes”. “Hence, the Mission requires “Hence, the Mission requires higher order of funding and commitment from both the implementing agencies and community based organisations,” it added.