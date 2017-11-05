Inclusive growth is Central government’s rashtradharma, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Source: IE)

The country’s inclusive growth is the Centre’s “rashtradharma” and development with dignity for the poor is its “rashtraniti”, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said today. Rising above region, religion, caste and creed, the government has made the poor and weaker sections the focal point of welfare schemes, he said in a seminar organised on skill development of minorities at the Y B Chavan Auditorium here. “The country’s inclusive growth is ‘rashtradharma’ (national duty) and ‘development with dignity’ of poor and weaker sections is ‘rashtraniti’ (national policy) for the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the minority affairs minister said. The Modi government is working with commitment towards socio-economic-educational empowerment and job-oriented skill development of all poor and weaker sections, including the minorities, he said.

The Union minister said that the schemes of his ministry, such as ‘Seekho aur Kamao’, ‘Nai Manzil’, ‘Gharib Nawaz Skill Development Scheme’ and ‘Nai Roshni’, have proved as important steps in the direction of skill development of minorities. More than 50 lakh people have been provided employment and job opportunities in the last three years through these schemes, Naqvi said.

He said that 100 ‘Gharib Nawaz Skill Development Centres’ are being set up across the country where various employment- oriented courses are being offered to the youth from minority communities. ‘Hunar Haat’ are also being organised and employment opportunities have been provided to lakhs of poor and needy artisans from the minority communities, he said. Under the multi-sectoral development programme, infrastructure has been created to ensure educational and social empowerment of minorities, the Union minister said.

He said that 809 school buildings, 10 degree colleges, 371 hostels, 1,392 toilets and drinking water facilities, 53 industrial training institutes (ITIs), 269 multi-purpose community centres ‘Sadbhav Mandap’ and 39 gurukul-type residential schools have been constructed in backward minority concentrated areas. Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, 9.13 crore people have been given employment and job opportunities. The government has distributed about Rs 4 lakh crore loan to them, including a large number of minorities, Naqvi said.