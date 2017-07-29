Inclusive growth a draft of development for BJP: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said the BJP’s agenda of inclusive growth was not about vote bank politics, but a “draft of development”.(Image: IE)

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said the BJP’s agenda of inclusive growth was not about vote bank politics, but a “draft of development”. “Inclusive growth and Antyodaya (uplift of the last person in the society) are not issues of vote bank politics, but a draft of development for us. The government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to make inclusive growth the central point of all the development work,” the Union Minister of State for Minorities said here. He was in the city to launch phase 2 of the publicity campaign of `Jiyo Parsi’, a programme aiming to reverse decline of Parsi population in India.

Phase-1 was launched in 2013. Naqvi said that dwindling numbers of Parsis is a matter of concern.”Parsi community has made immense contribution to nation-building and it has been a role model for other communities. The community has given so many great people who have been architects of nation building,” he said. Though a small community, Parsis are among the most liberal, he said, also hailing the contribution of prominent Parsis such as industrialist Jamsetji Tata, nationalist leaders Dadabhai Naoroji and Madam Bhikaji Cama, nuclear scientist Homi J Bhabha and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.