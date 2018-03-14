In Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh, rise in communal violence incidents in 2017, highest in any state

Uttar Pradesh records maximum number of communal violence cases under Yogi Adityanath

On a day when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is battling to retain his pocketborough Gorakhpur, a seat he vacated after becoming Chief Minister, with the BJP trailing, data revealed by the government on Wednesday came as a double whammy for the CM. As per the data furnished by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed an increase in the number of cases of communal violence.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Home Ministry has said that the maximum number of communal cases were reported from the state of Uttar Pradesh in 2017. The Home Ministry, in its reply, informed the Parliament that as many as 822 cases of communal clashes were reported in the year 2017 from across India, out of which the state of Uttar Pradesh accounted for a massive 195 cases. It must be noted that Yogi Adityanath came to power in the state in the year 2017 itself.

Commenting on the information furnished by the Home Ministry, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam, while speaking to a private channel, said, the law and order under Akhilesh Yadav were pathetic and goons were patronised by the state administration. He added that now when there is no head-room under the Yogi Adityanath government, the goons have resorted to creating a communal rift in the state.

Notably, in 2015, the number of communal clashes stood at 155 and in 2016 and the number of such cases rose to 162, under the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir told the Parliament that 111 people died in 822 communal incidents in India last year. He added that the highest number of communal incidents occurred in Uttar Pradesh, where 44 people were killed and 542 people were injured in 195 incidents.

Uttar Pradesh was followed by the state of Karnataka, where 100 communal incidents were reported in which at least nine people were killed and 229 were injured. The third state to lead in the list is of Rajasthan where 91 cases of communal clashes were recorded in 2017, killing at least 12 people and injuring 175.