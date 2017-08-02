In Yogi Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh ministers to meet public twice a week

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to form 23 groups comprising of ministers to address development-related issues of elected members of the state. (PTI)

In a bid to bridge gap between the people and the government, Uttar Pradesh ministers will hold meetings with the public and BJP workers on every Monday and Tuesday. UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said, “The ministers will be meeting the public by conducting Janta Darshan on every Monday and Tuesday. On rest of the days, they will be doing the ministerial work and also undertake tours.” The minister today met people and a number of party workers at his office here. UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said, “The new system will provide two days for the public and party workers to meet the respective ministers at the same place (Sachivalaya) and put forward their grievances.” On rest of the five days, the ministers can focus on their jobs. This will help in reducing wastage of time, which is generally incurred in making rounds of the state capital,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi also today heard grievances of the people along with UP BJP office bearers at the party headquarters here. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to form 23 groups comprising of ministers to address development-related issues of elected members of the state.

“The 23 groups will address issues of elected members of the state related to development. This way a senior and junior minister will resolve issues raised by MLAs. A unique model of Gujarat being adopted for micro-development of UP,” UP Cabinet minister Sidhartha Nath Singh told PTI today. The move comes days after BJP president Amit Shah during his three-day pravaas (stay) here had stressed on greater co- ordination.