In Uttar Pradesh, Two Dr BR Ambedkar statues vandalised in 24 hours; CM Yogi Adityanath reacts

Above image from Siddharthnagar’s Gohaniya while the below image is from Allahabad.

In the last 24 hours, there have been two instances where Dalit icon Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s statues were reportedly vandalised by unknown assailants in the state of Uttar Pradesh. One incident was reported from Siddharthnagar’s Gohaniya in the state whereas another instance was recorded from Allahabad. In Siddharthnagar, the hand of the statue of BR Ambedkar was shattered, while, in Allahabad the head of the statue was destroyed by miscreants.

The incident has caught the attention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister as well. Taking a serious note of such incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to district magistrates and SPs to take steps to ensure the security of statues installed in their respective districts and see that such instances are not repeated.

The locals at Siddharthnagar’s Gohaniya have staged a protest about the same. They are protesting and urging the authorities to take strict actions against the people who are behind the attack. The statue in the area was vandalised today morning whereas the statue in the Allahabad was vandalised last night.

The SP of the area, Dr Dharamvir said that the statue is immediately being replaced and a case has been lodged against unidentified persons. An official release issued in Lucknow said the chief minister has asked officials to take strong action against those responsible for such incidents so that they do not vitiate peace and harmony.

Officials have been asked to take the help of people’s representatives and eminent persons for ensuring peace and harmony and hold meetings with them.

This is not the first such instance recorded where the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalised in the state. Earlier, the Dalit icon’s statue was vandalised in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Just last week, Rajasthan Police had managed to nab one person for vandalising the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Jaisalmer. The incident in Jaisalmer was recorded days after a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru was defaced in Katwa’s Telephone Maidan in West Bengal.