In UP’s Kanpur, Takla gang went on crime spree after getting heads shaved

The gang had in the last five months broken into 21 homes and burgled them. (Source: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Police has stopped the wave of crime unleashed by the so-called ‘Takla gang’ or the Bald gang by arresting four of its members from Chakeri. The gang had in the last five months broken into 21 homes and burgled them. The gang’s modus operandi was to break locks of houses in which no one was present and rob them before the occupants returned home. The gang kept Kanpur police on its toes for the last five months, but without any success, according to an ABP news report.

Police claim that the leader of the gang, Sachin Tiwari has been arrested and that the gang will no longer be active in the area. Police claim that the gang members were well armed. Police say a rifle and another firearm along with 20 live cartridges were recovered from them, according to the report.

Police also recovered gold and silver worth Rs 15 lakh from the gang. The jeweler who used to buy gold from the men has also been arrested by the police. Police is probing why members of the gang go bald.

After taking over as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath had said that the crime graph of the state would come down. The Chief Minister had said that he would improve the law and order situation in the state and the Chief Minister is monitoring the situation in the state.

UP Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma told news wire service PTI that “A special cell will be formed in the Chief Minister’s office. The cell will monitor crime in the state. This will be done under the supervision of the Chief Minister”.