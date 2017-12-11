In tweet, PM Modi wishes ‘fruitful tenure’ for Rahul Gandhi as Congress President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his election to the post of his party’s president. (Image Source ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his election to the post of his party’s president. From his official Twitter handle, PM Modi tweeted “I congratulate Rahul Ji on his election as Congress President. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure. @OfficeOfRG” This comes in wake of series of allegations, jibes, criticisms and questions in the run-up to assembly elections in Gujarat that were aimed by them at each other.

Rahul Gandhi was elected the President of the Congress earlier today. He received as many as 89 nominations proposals. Senior leader Mullappally Ramachandran said “89 nomination proposals were received, all were valid. Since there was only one candidate. I hereby, declare Rahul Gandhi elected as the president of Indian National Congress.” Rahul Gandhi will take charge as President of the grand old party on December 16.

As soon as Rahul Gandhi was elected President of the party, the celebrations outside Congress office in Delhi began. Expressing his delight over Rahul becoming the party president, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Entire country has lots of expectations from Rahul Gandhi. Much before he was elected he has shown his mettle. He knows his responsibility.”

Congress took to its Twitter handle to congratulate the new President, saying, “The entire Indian National Congress family would like to convey our best wishes to incoming President Rahul Gandhi, and wish him a successful tenure as he continues to lead from the front.”

Earlier today Modi also spoke to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and wished him on his birthday. Modi wrote on Twitter “Spoke to Pranab Da and wished him on his birthday. His impeccable service endears him to every Indian. I pray for Pranab Da’s long and healthy life. @CitiznMukherjee”

Former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi praised Rahul Gandhi as the only leader who can be relied upon and criticised the government. He said, “This is the worst time in India under present govt. In such time Rahul Gandhi has been elected as party President. In Gujarat, he has proved he is the only candidate who can be relied upon. He is facing Modi confidently.”