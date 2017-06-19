In this school, teachers touch feet of students to get divine blessing

Teacher finds a new way to teach the students the lesson of respect. (Source: Topyaps)

In this stressful world, teachers find new ways to teach children moral codes of the society. Touching an elder’s feet in Indian culture is a way to show respect and get their blessings in return. It is a very common sight in most Indian households. Parents teach their children to touch feet of their elders’ including teachers’ from a very young age. Hence, students touching their teacher’s feet in not a rare site. However, if a teacher touches the feet of its disciples it becomes rare, even unique, sight.

Well, Rushikul Gurukul Vidyalaya follows this unorthodox tradition. The teachers of the school take the phrase, “Children are a form of God” quite seriously. For them touching the feet of the students is equivalent to touching the feet of God. The reason for such a practice given by the school is that it will develop more respect in the heart of kids. It will also leave a message that every person should be given respect irrespective of age. The Rushikul Gurukul Vidyalaya school is located in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. It is affiliated to Maharashtra State Secondary Board and is a Co-ed school currently operating in a rented building.

In a similar incident of unorthodox teaching, a teacher teaches empathy through dance in the United States. West Athens Elementary School is located in one of the most violent neighbourhoods of Los Angeles. The teacher uses a program named Poindexter started by dancer Pierre Dulaine in 1994 to teach students social, emotion skills like teamwork and respect. The students tenuously clasp each other’s hands in the ballroom dance “frame,” or body position, and sway to the music.

Poindexter is a teaching artist for Dancing Classrooms, a nonprofit based in New York City that brings ballroom dancing to schools primarily in underserved communities. For many underprivileged students in the United States, the in-class time is the only time when they are exposed to arts and learning.