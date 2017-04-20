In strong message to China, Venkaiah Naidu says ‘every inch of Arunachal Pradesh belongs to India’

Venkaiah Naidu said every inch of Arunachal Pradesh belongs to India. (Source: PTI)

Sending a strong message to China, the Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu while addressing a press conference on Thursday said every inch of Arunachal Pradesh belongs to India. According to the reports by India Today, Naidu added that no country has the right to rename our cities. The TV channel also reported that Naidu reacted to China’s decision of renaming six Indian cities by saying it ‘makes no sense’.

On Wednesday, China had announced that it has ‘standardised’ official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh and termed the provocative move as a ‘legitimate action’. This came as a reaction to Dalai Lama’s visit to the state, which China has vociferously opposed. “China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs announced on April 14 that it had standardised in Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabet, the names of six places in ‘South Tibet’, which India calls ‘Arunachal Pradesh’, in accordance with the regulations of the central government,” state-run Global Times had reported.

According to the news agency PTI, the places have been named using the Roman alphabets as Wo’gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidengarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bumo La and Namkapub Ri. “These names reflect…China’s territorial claim over South Tibet (Arunachal Pradesh) is supported by clear evidence in terms of history, culture and administration,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters. He defended the decision by saying, “to issue these names is actually carried out in accordance with the regulations about the names of the localities and it is a legitimate action by the Chinese government.”

“Let me stress that about the Indian government’s indulgence of (the) Dalai Lama activities in disputed eastern section of the India-China boundary and also about his anti- China activities, this is something we are firmly against. These activities are also against the Indian government’s commitments to China,” Lu said when asked about the significance of standardisation of names. “In the next step, we will also step up our study of those names in Tibetan ethnic languages and in the next step we will announce more standardisation of these names,” PTI quoted him as saying.