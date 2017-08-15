In special Independence Day message, Sachin Tendulkar exhorts India to set goal of achieving Swachch Bharat, Swasth Bharat

The cricket legend even asked his countrymen to feel the pride of being part of a glorious nation that has made progress in every field. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Taking to Twitter, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday gave a special message to the countrymen on the occasion of Independence Day. In a tweet, Tendulkar appealed to his fans to set a goal of achieving a “Swachh Bharat and a Swasth Bharat.” The cricket legend even asked his countrymen to feel the pride of being part of a glorious nation that has made progress in every field. “Namaste India! It’s a very proud day for all of us,” said Tendulkar in a Twitter post.

“As we celebrate 70 years of freedom, we can look back on the immense progress we have made in nearly every field. Feel the pride of being part of such a glorious nation. Today, let us set ourselves a goal for the years to come, moving forward together both as a Swachh Bharat as well as a Swasth Bharat. May the Indian tricolour always fly high,” he added. Tendulkar, arguably the greatest batsman ever to play the game, is also a Rajya Sabha MP. Tendulkar has often displayed his love for the nation.

Earlier in the day, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also wished India on the occasion of 71st Independence Day. “Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let’s work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail,” said Afridi. Apart from Tendulkar, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra also took to Twitter to post their wishes.

Big B posted a video of himself saluting the national flag with the caption that read, “Jai Hind,” while SRK wrote, “Happy Independence Day to all of us.” Priyanka Chopra, who is currently having a good in US, posted a video of herself on Instagram. “Independence Day #Vibes #MyHeartBelongsToIndia,” she wrote.