In shocking scenes, gun toting MLA PC George threatens estate union workers over land row in Kottayam district: Watch video

Independent Kerala MLA PC George pulled out a gun and pointed it towards an agitated mob which had surrounded the seven-time MLA in Kottayam district of the state on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at a private estate in Mundakayam area of the district. Some 50 families, most of whom are daily wage workers, allegedly encroached upon land owned by an estate owner. The labour union of the workers living at the estate then attempted to end the alleged encroachment by trying to push out the daily wage workers from the estate, NDTV reported.

Soon after arriving at the scene, PC George proclaimed solidarity with the agitating daily wage workers and started an argument with the labour union of the estate. Sometimes during the argument, the MLA brandished a pistol towards the estate workers, according to Mathrubhumi.

The MLA in response to the incident has said that he had gone to the area in order to intervene on behalf of the landless workers and that he only took out his pistol after ‘goons’ started creating trouble. George said ”The goons who were present at the estate started abusing me. I then took out my Czech pistol, just to show the goons that I was carrying a pistol, as they had challenged me to take out the gun”. PC George also said that he has a license for the pistol, according to the NDTV report.

On the other hand, the labour union has alleged that PC George had hurled abusive language towards them, the estate workers also claimed that the minister threatened them. The police say a FIR has not been filed as they have not received a complaint till now.