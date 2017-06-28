In shocking scene, woman on scooty dragged 50 feet by drunk driver in Mount Abu; watch shocking video

The car had hit about five or six people along its way before hitting the scooty. (PTI)

In a shocking incident at the popular tourist destination Mount Abu in Rajasthan, a drunk driver dragged a woman with his car for 50 feet before pedestrians came to her rescue, ANI reported. In the bustling Delwara area, a woman on a bike got hit by a grey WagonR whose driver in his intoxicated state did not realise that he was dragging her along. The CCTV footage in one of the shops on the road captures the harrowing incident. The passersby rush to the woman’s rescue by stopping the car and getting the man out of the driver’s seat. The accused was later thrashed by the people. The car had hit about five or six people along its way before hitting the scooty. According to Times of India, the man has been detained by the police after a complaint filed by the woman’s husband. The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Mount Abu. The incident has invoked a discussion about drunk driving in Rajasthan especially since it is a packed tourist season in the picturesque Mount Abu.

You may also like to watch

A similar incident occurred in Haridwar last year when the police stopped a speeding white sedan. The driver, in an inebriated state, reversed the car instead of stopping and dragged a man and his bike for several meters before running over several policemen. According to the Indian Express, while drunk driving cases accounted for only 1.5% of the total road accidents in India, they were the main cause of fatal accidents. In December 2016, the Supreme Court had ordered that alcohol would not be served within 500 metres of a national or state highway.