In shocking case, man shoots wife; how tale unfolded and what it was all about; read full account

In a horrific revelation, restaurateur Pankaj Mehra who claimed that his car was attacked in the Outer Delhi region by armed assailants who shot his wife dead, now has turned out to have fabricated the entire murder plot. (Representative Image: IE)

In a a horrific revelation, restaurateur Pankaj Mishra who claimed that his car was attacked in the Outer Delhi region by armed assailants who shot his wife dead, now has turned out to have fabricated the entire murder plot. Police had received a call from Mehra who claimed that unknown assailants attacked his car and shot his wife in a scuffle on Wednesday while they were on a drive. Mehra informed cops of a possible revenge murder plotted by businessmen from whom he had borrowed money from, may well have killed his wife accidentally while trying to kill him.

Delhi Police initiated a search operation and raided several places trying to identify and nab the suspects. Cops also travelled to Sonipat and other places in Haryana and Delhi in search of money lenders and traced a Hyundai Swift car that may have been used to commit the crime.

However, cops remained unconvinced and baffled while they quizzed Mehra. Their doubts deepened during the interrogation as they continued to cross-examine Pankaj during which his story completely changed. Mehra’s confession laid bare several unknown facts.

Pankaj has been deep in debt for a while and has been plotting his own wife’s murder for the past one month so that he could stay with his live-in partner. He had planned to accuse the money lenders of killing his wife for failing to pay his debts that would have solved his problems with both the money lenders and his wife from whom also he had borrowed large sums of cash.

On Thursday, Police arrested Mehra and registered an FIR under sections of murder and criminal conspiracy.

How Mehra narrated the story to cops?

Goons in a Swift forced him to stop the car.

Smashed windows and dragged him out.

In the scuffle with Mehra they fired pistol thrice.

2 bullets hit his wife and the third got jammed.

Pankaj fled in the car before assailants could return with another weapon.

How the murder unfolded?