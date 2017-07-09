In shocking case, farmer puts yoke on minor daughters to plough field in Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a poor farmer from Madhya Pradesh due to acute financial crisis was forced to use his two daughters instead of oxen to pull the plough in his fields. (ANI)

In a shocking incident, a poor farmer from Madhya Pradesh due to acute financial crisis was forced to use his two daughters instead of oxen to pull the plough in his fields. The farmer identified as Sardar Kahla claimed that his family does not have enough money to buy or take care of oxen for ploughing. “Don’t have enough money to buy oxen, ploughing fields to sow maize crop,” Kahla was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. Both Kahla’s daughters Radhika and Kunti, aged 14 and 11 respectively, had to quit their education due to lack of money and financial support. “Both my daughters quit their schooling due to financial crisis… daughter left studies after 8th standard,” he said.

Meanwhile, District Public Relation Officer (DPRO) Ashish Sharma said that Kahla was instructed not to use his children in the field. He further added that he is looking into the matter and that proper help would be given to him under government schemes. “The farmer is instructed not to use children for such activities. Whatever help he can be given, administration is looking into it,” Sharma said.

As per the reports, due to financial crisis, several farmers have committed suicide in the state. In the wake of such incidents, Mandsaur became the epicenter of a farmers’ agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce. The police gunned down six farmers during the agitation, thereby drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.​