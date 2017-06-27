In shocking case, Delhi Golf Club shows woman to door for wearing traditional Khasi attire

Tailin Lyngdoh, who is the Governess to Health Advisor in Assam Government, alleged that she was asked by a Delhi Golf Club staff to leave the premises because she was wearing a traditional Khasi dress which resembled that of a maid. (Source: Facebook/Nivedita Barthakur)

In yet another case of discrimination against people from the North-eastern parts of the country, a woman was asked to leave the Delhi Golf Club on Sunday as she was wearing a traditional Khasi dress, which was taken for a maid’s uniform. Tailin Lyngdoh, who is the Governess to Health Advisor in Assam Government, alleged that she was asked by a Delhi Golf Club staff to leave the premises because she was wearing a traditional Khasi dress which resembled that of a maid. Tailin was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “They told me, ‘Leave the dining hall, maids are not allowed.’ They were very rude. I felt ashamed and angry. I was wearing the traditional Khasi dress — Jainsem — and they told me this dress was not allowed.”

Tailin was accompanied with her employer, Nivedita Barthakur and both were invited for lunch at the Delhi Golf Club by a member. Nivedita alleged that 10 minutes into lunch, two club employees approached Tailin and told her that she had to leave. She further said that two employees of the club walked up to the table they were seated and told Tailin that she would have to leave the dining room as maids were not allowed inside. “The host booked a table for nine people, which included Tailin. She was seated with us and not separately on another table or in a corner. We had just ordered our drinks when two employees of the club walked up to our table and told Tailin that she would have to leave the dining room as maids were not allowed inside,” Nivedita was quoted by Indian Express.

However, the officials of the Delhi Golf Club declined to comment on the incident. NortheastToday quoted Nivedita as saying, “We left the club feeling stripped of our dignity, feeling vulnerable for being North-easterners and looking different.”

Later Nivedita wrote about the incident on her Facebook page. She wrote,”An example of North Indian bigotry, chauvinism and ignorance: many of us have been slighted in the capital of India for being from North-east part of the country and have lived to tell our tales!” She further wrote, “The room was full of Delhi elites who make their maids and nannies wait outside in the heat. It was so appalling at many levels: that a citizen of India is judged on her dress and treated as a pariah; that in this day and age, human rights of so many citizens can be trampled upon….”