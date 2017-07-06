In shocking case, brothers fail to get ambulance from Odisha hospital, carry body of dead mother in sling

Yet another heart-wrenching incident has come to light when two brothers were forced to carry their mother’s dead body in a sling after failing to get any ambulance from a hospital in Ganjam, Odisha. (ANI)

Yet another heart-wrenching incident has come to light when two brothers were forced to carry their mother’s dead body in a sling after failing to get any ambulance from a hospital in Ganjam, Odisha. As per the reports by Orissa Post, the 80-year-old woman named Bhanumati Nayak, of Sorishibili village was admitted on Monday in Sorada government hospital after she was affected by fever. After two days of treatment, she died on Wednesday morning.

After her death, the deceased’s sons, Sitaram Nayak and Radhashyam Nayak, approached the hospital authorities and requested them to arrange a hearse. They were asked to wait for the vehicle. However, they waited in vain and were left with no option but to carry the body in a sling. I horrific scenes, the brothers were seen carrying the body wrapped in a bedsheet. The incident triggered tension in the area for a while as irate locals placed the body on the road and staged a demonstration.

Tehsildar Manorama Jali and sub-inspector Ahalya Maharana along with a police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control. After the intervention of the officials, the body was taken to the village in a vehicle. Such an incident has come to pass despite the fact that the state government had launched the Mahaprayan scheme, under which genuine beneficiaries are provided hearse services. Officials of the hospital have denied all allegations, as per the reports.

Though the incident is not one of its own kind, there have been many such incidents where negligance of the hospital authorities have been hitting the headlines. Yesterday, a man from Bihar’s Purnia district was forced to carry his wife’s dead body on a motorcycle to his residence for the last rites. The man was not provided any mortuary van by a government hospital. As he was not able to afford a private ambulance, he therefore resorted to carrying his wife’s body on a bike.