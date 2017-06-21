In shocking case, brother carries severely injured sister after Hardoi hospital refuses to provide ambulance

A brother was forced to carry his sister in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi after Hospital Authorities denied him a stretcher and an ambulance thereafter.

In a shameful incident, a brother was forced to carry his sister in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi after Hospital Authorities denied him a stretcher and an ambulance thereafter. Later, Hardoi’s Chief Medical Officer rejected charges and said that no 108 ambulance service was requested by anyone. “108 ambulance service providers told that no ambulance was requested. I’ll investigate the matter,” Dr. P N Chaturvedi, CMO, Hardoi told news agency Asian News International. Meanwhile, Jagran reported that the woman, identified as Gangawati was injured while preparing dinner on 14th June. The report further stated that she was admitted to the district hospital upon getting burn injuries. Gangawati was later referred to Lucknow after her condition deteriorated. This is not the first such incident when patients had to suffer for the callous behavior of hospital officials. In an appalling incident, a person had to carry the body of his mother in trolley-rickshaw.

The son of a tribal woman named Pana Tirika, had to carry his mother’s body in a trolley-rickshaw to their village. The incident had taken place in Odisha’s Jajpur. “No transport facility was available, private services asked Rs 12000 so had no option but take the body in a trolley-rickshaw to the village,” said a relative of the woman. Another such incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, where a man reportedly lost his son and had to carry him on his shoulders as hospitals denied medical help in UP’s Kanpur. A photo released by the ANI shows the man carrying his son on his shoulders on a road in Kanpur.

Last year, images of Dana Majhi, an Odisha man carrying his dead wife on his shoulders had gone viral. It was alleged that hospital denied him a vehicle to carry the body back home, which had created an outrage across the country.