In shocking case, Bhopal AIIMS shuts one of its busiest OPDs due to lack of doctors, faculty

The dismal condition of AIIMS in Bhopal has come to the fore and it is shocking that it had to shut down one of its busiest OPDs due to lack of doctors and faculty. (IE image)

The dismal condition of AIIMS in Bhopal has come to the fore and it is shocking that it had to shut down one of its busiest OPDs due to lack of doctors and faculty, according to Indian Express report. Established under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, AIIMS Bhopal started clinical services on August 15 in 2012, and OPD services on January 26 in 2013, reports say. Since 2013, AIIMS OPD for mental patients had witnessed footfall of 8,452 persons till May 2015. The closure came at a time when a national survey conducted in 2016 by NIMHANS showed that 15 crore people suffer from common mental health disorders in the country.

It has been learnt that the two professors who were looking after it have quit. The institute is yet to get a full-time director. Apart from this 80 percent of faculty posts are lying vacant, and it has filled only 73 of the 327 sanctioned slots for senior resident doctors. Of 41 departments, only 25 are functional, the reports say. On March 2014, AIIMS Bhopal had 27 departments with 61 faculty members. According to official records, the institute now has 41 departments but on the ground, the number of functioning departments has dropped to 25, and staff to 59, the report says.

The Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, which deals with cardiac conditions, has been functioning on paper but has not attended to a single patient since June 2015. In May 2015, its only faculty, an assistant professor from AIIMS New Delhi had quit. “This is a basic requirement for any tertiary care hospital but the department has been shut. We are hopeful that it would be reopened in the next few months,” a senior official in the institute’s administration wing told IE. At the Oncology department, where the only assistant professor who joined the radiotherapy department in July 2013 quit seven months later. The institute hasn’t provided any cancer-related services for the last three years.

Besides, AIIMS Bhopal is yet to have key departments, such as cardiology, nephrology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, urology and nuclear medicine.