In shocking case, as Pune techie bled and died on road, people took photos, no one helped

In a most shocking incident in Pune, a software engineer died on the road after bleeding heavily due to a hit and run accident. However, even as the poor man was bleeding on the road from his injuries, onlookers were busy taking pictures and shooting videos and no one was actually lending a helping hand far less looking to rush him to the hospital. A 25-year-old techie, Satish Prabhakar Mete was hit by a car at Indrayaninagar corner in Bhosari on Wednesday evening. Looking at it, a crowd of people gathered on the spot. But instead of rushing him to the hospital, they opted to capture the moment on their mobile phones. He continued bleeding profusely and much precious time was lost before a passerby stopped and took him to the hospital. But his effort turned fruitless as the doctors declared him brought dead, reports Times of India.

According to the report, Kartikraj Kate, a dentist from Bhosari, said that he was on his way to his clinic when he noticed a crowd. Curious to know the reason behind it, he approached the place and saw a badly injured man lying on the road. Going near to him, Kate found that despite being soaked in blood, the man was conscious and was trying to move. As he looked around, he saw people were clicking pictures of it and making video clips but no one was helping him. Taking note of the situation, he immediately stopped an autorickshaw and put the man into it and took him to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri. On the way, he noticed tyre marks on his stomach that indicated a hit and run accident. As the man was heavily bleeding from his head, nose and ears, Kate gave him cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save him but he stopped responding. Till the time, they reached the hospital and doctors observed his condition, he was dead, said Kate in the ToI report. But had the people around taken him to the hospital immediately, his life would have been saved, he added.

Meanwhile, Senior inspector Bhimrao Shingade of the Bhosari MIDC police station has taken the accident as a hit and run case. Investigating the matter, he has appealed people to contact police if they have any information of the vehicle that hit Mete, added the report.