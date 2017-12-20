In reverse gear, truck from Bengaluru goes out of control, plays merry-go-round with driver; Watch video

A truck on Tuesday went out of control on a busy highway in Tamil Nadu. (Screengrab)

A truck on Tuesday went out of control on a busy highway in Tamil Nadu. The truck was stuck in reverse gear and started moving fast even as baffled road commuters got out of its way. Fortunately, it was doing big circles, rather than heading down the road. The incident took place on the outskirts of Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. The shocking event occurred on the Dindigul-Madurai road at 7:30 am and affected the traffic for some time. Vehicles queued up on the road till the truck came to a standstill. Onlookers captured videos of the incident and shared it on the social media platforms.

Police said the vehicle which was loaded with garments came from Bengaluru and was en route to Madurai. The police suspect that the steering of the truck might have got stuck when the driver tried to reverse the heavy vehicle which resulted in it going out of control. However, the driver either jumped out of the truck, or was thrown out due to the momentum, when he failed to bring it under control.

WATCH|



In the video circulated on social media, it can be seen that the driver, who is on the road is trying to stop the vehicle. Apart from him, a few other drivers also tried to help to bring the heavy motor vehicle under control. One of them tried to bring it to a halt by throwing a boulder, but it was in vain. The vehicle kept revolving and ran over the median. Finally, the truck stopped. Later it was found that the driver, identified as Karthick, was under the influence of alcohol, as per Times Now. The Ambathurai police has picked him up for questioning.