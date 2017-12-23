In Rahul Gandhi’s 1st CWC meet, Manmohan Singh stresses to devise ways to reconnect with urban electorate, younger generation

On Friday while attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, Manmohan Singh said that the party will have to devise ways to reconnect with the urban electorate and younger generation. (IE image)

Days after the Gujarat Elections, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has a piece of advice for the Congress party. On Friday while attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, Manmohan Singh said that the party will have to devise ways to reconnect with the urban electorate and younger generation. The CWC met for the first time after Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress president. The CWC was chaired by Rahul and had former party President Sonia Gandhi in attendance. As per The Indian Express, Singh said that there was still a lot of goodwill for the Congress in urban centres and people understood the good work done by the UPA government. He said the party would have to reach out to youths and retain urban centres. Sources said many of the CWC members spoke about the need for acting against indiscipline in the party. Rahul is learnt to have said he will look into it. He also said the CWC would meet every two months.

Sources said many of the CWC members spoke about the need for acting against indiscipline in the party. Rahul is learnt to have said he will look into it. He also said the CWC would meet every two months. Rahul said that it was disappointing that the party lost in Gujarat but he was pleased to see that the Congress fought hatred and anger with respect, love and courage according to IE. He added that at the Congress party tried very hard in playing a positive role in keeping everybody together. “We will ensure discipline is enforced and the party is strengthened,” Gandhi was quoted as having told the meeting.

“The Working Committee was unanimous in saying that the momentum gained from the current set of elections would only be enhanced so that in the next set of elections Congress emerges victorious,” the party’s spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. Meanwhile, indiscipline in the Congress was also one of the key issues raised at the first CWC meeting on the backdrop of Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “neech” remark against PM Narendra Modi. Though no names were mentioned, some Congress Working Committee members raised the issue of leaders making “irrelevant” statements that hurt the party and adversely impacted its prospects in elections.