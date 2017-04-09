In PM Narendra Modi’s 100-day must-do list for Manipur, Centre sanctions Rs 400 cr fund to make NH 37 motorable by May

The NH 37 project is amongst Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘must do’ list within the first 100 days. However, for some uncleared reasons nothing was done in this regard. (Source: PTI)

In a bid to improve the construct the National Highway 37 that connects Manipal capital Silchar in Assam via Jiribam district, the Central government on Sunday has allotted a fund of Rs 400 crore, informed Thongam Bishwajit, Minister, Public Works Department (PWD). Further commenting upon Centre’s move, Bishwajit told IANS, “It has been the policy of the central government to assign construction and maintenance works of the highways to the Border Roads Task Force. However, the state government itself plans to handle the improvement works in view of the numerous complaints of sub-standard construction due mainly to the lack of supervision by the previous Congress government.”

“The matter is pending now in the central government and a decision will be announced by April 20,” he added further. The PWD minister also said that if the Manipur government is allowed to undertake the repair works, the highway should be made motorable by the first week of May, 2017.

The NH 37 project is amongst Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘must do’ list within the first 100 days. However, for some uncleared reasons nothing was done in this regard. NH 37 is one of the two national highways in the state which are the lifeline of land-locked Manipur. The NH 37 improvement is considered crucial as the state does not have rail lines to transport essential commodities.

The Centre, in December last year, had asked the Manipur government to porperly take into utilisation of 17,500 paramilitary personnel sent to the state to reopen a national highway which was blocked for about two months by a Naga group. The Home Ministry conveyed to the state government to re-arrange and utilise the 175 troops of paramilitary forces which were already sent to the state for ensuring removal of the blockade.