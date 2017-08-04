In PM Modi’s footsteps, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address his own ‘Mann Ki Baat’

On August 13, the MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the people of the state on radio through a programme named as ‘Apno se Apni Baat- Dil Se’. (Image: PTI)

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also address people from this broadcasting platform next week. On August 13, the MP CM will address the people of the state on radio through a programme named as ‘Apno se Apni Baat- Dil Se’, ANI reported today.

The Mann Ki Baat was first started in October 2014, in which the PM discussed his ambitious Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Since then, as many as 34 editions of the radio address have been broadcast till June, 2017. In this period of time, the concept has attracted several state governments, who addressed people through radio, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Even Chouhan also reached out to farmers across the state in their hour of crisis following extensive damage to their crops due to the erratic monsoon in 2015.

Modi’s last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was aired on June 30 at 11 am. Ahead of which, the PM had asked people to tune in for the episode. “This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on Sunday, 30th July at 11 AM. Tune in,” PM Modi wrote on the micro-blogging website Twitter. In the 34th edition of the program, the PM talked about the rainfall that lashed several regions of the country and praised the efforts of state governments, security forces and people to fight from the floods. He further talked about GST and asked people to visit GST App to know the price of every item post the GST implementation.

WATCH key takeaways of PM Narendra Modi’s 34th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’

Modi further talked about 75th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement and its importance. The PM ended the radio address with praising Indian Women’s Cricket team that recently entered the finals of World Cup. Even though the team failed to win the title, it did win the hearts of the people, said Modi.