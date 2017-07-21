In Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav row, Congress supports Lalu Yadav son

The JD(U)-RJD coalition partner in Bihar has come out in support of Lalu’ son Tejashwi Yadav, who is accused of owning benami properties in an FIR filed by CBI. (PTI)

Amid the reported rift between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal United and Lalu Prasad Yadav headed Rashtriya Janata Dal over the alleged corruption charges against Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Congress has come out in support of the latter. According to Times of India, the JD(U)-RJD coalition partner in Bihar has come out in support of Lalu’ son Tejashwi Prasad, who is accused of owning benami properties in an FIR filed by CBI. Congress has 27 MLAs in the 243 seats of ruling government at Bihar House. However, the party that had been quiet over the issue since teh row surfaced, has finally intervened with Congress MLC Dilip Choudhary expressing unhappiness on Tejashwi being asked to give an explanation over the charges he is facing. In a TOI report, the MLC was quoted as asking, “Do spokespersons make or remove ministers?” The party leader said that the spokespersons should convey whether Nitish Kumar is satisfied with the explanation given by Tejashwi Yadav or not.

The Deputy CM reportedly called on the CM on Tuesday (July 18) to explain the alleged acquisition of massive wealth. Tejashwi was attending a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Nitish Kumar. After the meeting, he went to the CM’s chamber along with his minister brother Tej Pratap Yadav and state Congress chief and minister Ashok Choudhary, where he likely explained the conspiracy charges, as per a PTI report. Though there was no report of whether Nitish is satisfied with Tejashwi’s explanation, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar had said RJD should give an explanation to the party, said the report. This upset Congress MLC Choudhary who ridiculed it.

Meanwhile, surrounded by controversy, Tejashwi Yadav is blaming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for creating confusion in Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) of Bihar state. In an ANI report, the Deputy CM was quoted as saying that the grand alliance is united and will stay united. The government respects the mandate given to it by the people of Bihar and therefore, it is the government’s responsibility to bring development in the state.