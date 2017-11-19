In Mamata’s Bengal, poultry federation asked to cap egg prices at Rs 6 per piece

The daily requirement of eggs in the state is around 2 crore, but the current supply is 1.75 crore. (Reuters)

With egg prices on the rise, the state government has asked the West Bengal Poultry Federation to cap the prices at Rs 6 per piece. The Animal Resources Development Department has warned the federation of “strict action”, including discontinuation of incentive, if prices exceed the prescribed limit, a senior officer of the department said.

The daily requirement of eggs in the state is around 2 crore, but the current supply is 1.75 crore, he said.

When contacted, general secretary of the federation Madan Mohan Maity said they have not received any communication in this regard from the state government.