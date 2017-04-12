In first bureaucratic reshuffle, Yogi Adityanath government directs transfer of 20 senior IAS officers

The mass tansfer of officials came a day after the second cabinet meeting chaired by Adityanath, where rge newly elected CM ordered for 18 hours power supply in villages and 24 hours supply in district headquarters. (PTI)

In the first major bureaucratic reshuffle in the state, the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh state government has today directed for the transfer of 20 senior IAS officers including Principal Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal. The mass tansfer of officials came a day after the second cabinet meeting chaired by Adityanath, where rge newly elected CM ordered for 18 hours power supply in villages and 24 hours supply in district headquarters.

In the first meeting Yogi Adityanath took a series of decisions, including the loan waiver for farmers of the state. In his brief tenure so far, Adityanath has made it clear he will take bold yet calculative steps. A lot is expected from the second cabinet meeting. In the cabinet meeting Adityanath had announced that loans worth Rs 30,729 crore of 2.15 crore small and marginalised farmers who had taken crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh, have been waived off. Along with this Rs 5630 crore of NPA of 7 lakh farmers will be also be written off.

The Yogi Cabinet has also approved the proposal to buy 100% wheat crop of farmers across the state. 5000 wheat procurement centres in the state, to be monitored by the agriculture ministers. In the first stage itself, 80 lakh metric tonne wheat will be purchased from farmers.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath launched his trademark ‘Janata Darbar’ (public meeting) to directly listen and address grievances of people who wish to take their complaints directly to the state CM. The darbar witnessed a commotion that caused a minor stampede outside CM house in Lucknow today morning. According to reports, some people were injured in the ruckus as a huge number of people turned up for the public meeting. However, reports suggest that the situation is under control now.