In maiden meet, LG Anil Baijal asks officials to mitigate people’s woes

New Lt Governor Anil Baijal today assured that his office would extend all help to Delhi’s AAP government in mitigating the troubles of the people and asked officials to come up with “innovative” ideas to achieve that. In his first meeting since taking over as 20th Lt Governor of Delhi on Saturday, Baijal asked secretaries and principal secretaries to ensure that the city is clean and green.

The meeting was attended by top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary M M Kutty, and heads of departments under the Delhi government.

This assumes significance as Baijal’s predecessor Najeeb Jung had been at loggerheads with Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on a variety of issues, including over the administrative control of the bureaucracy.

“The Lt Governor exhorted the officers to come up with innovative ideas and to ensure that there is timely delivery of services to the people of Delhi,” said a statement by his office.

He directed the officials to attend to the grievances of citizens and promptly address them, assuring that “Raj Niwas would extend all cooperation to the government in this regard,” according to the statement.

Kutty thanked Baijal and assured that the Delhi government will continue to strive to ensure that public services were provided to the citizens of Delhi in a time-bound manner.

After taking over as Lt Governor, Baijal had said his priority would be to address key challenges such as women’s safety, pollution, traffic congestion and infrastructure.