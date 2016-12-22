In Lutyen’s Delhi, Arjun Ram Meghwal gets lucky; here’s why

Some of BJP leaders are waiting for former ministers (of both UPA and NDA regime) to vacate the houses allotted to them by the government so that the newly appointed allottees can make themselves at home. (Source: PTI)

Some of BJP leaders are waiting for former ministers (of both UPA and NDA regime) to vacate the houses allotted to them by the government so that the newly appointed allottees can make themselves at home. While 9 out of 10 ministers entitled to get government bungalows following their induction in the reshuffled cabinet continue to wait for a while, Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal was lucky enough to get one. Meghwal has managed to get possession of Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi.

As the previous occupant, Justice and former Chairperson of OBC Commission V Eswaraiah vacated the bungalow, Urban Development Ministry handed over 5-A Kamraj Marg to the the Junior Finance Minister.

Ministers who were dropped in the Cabinet reshuffle in July including G M Siddeshwara, Raosaheb Dadarai Danve, Mohanbhai Kundairya, Sanwar Lal Jat and Nihal Chand are yet to vacate the bungalows allotted to them from the government.

This has made their colleague ministers wait for more than five months now. Of the 18 new inductees, eight have written to the Centre, saying they are happy to continue in their current residences. The others in the wait list include MoS Defence Subhash Rao Bhamre who is a first-time MP from Dhule, Maharashtra. The current occupant of the house is GM Siddeshwara (from Karnataka), who was a former MoS – Civil Aviation. Siddeshwara had reluctantly resigned within seven days after the July 5 cabinet reshuffle.

With growing demand of government residences, there has been an acute shortage of Type VIII bungalows at Lutyen’s area. Though there are 625 bungalows in the top category of Type VII and VIII, only 305 of these are under General Pool to meet the demand of central ministers, secretaries and ministers of other constitutional authorities.