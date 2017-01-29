In joint conference, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav say alliance will stop RSS-BJP’s politics of anger, false promises

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and himself were addressing a rally in Lucknow on Sunday. (IE)

The Congress and Samajwadi Party alliance is termed as a historical alliance to defeat fascist forces and it is also a “people’s alliance” by Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, when SP president Akhilesh Yadav and himself were addressing a rally in Lucknow. Though Congress’ intentions seem convincingly political because of their dwindling status, the party has able to secure nearly 100 seats along with the party. With Akhilesh by his side, Rahul Gandhi invokes Ganga-Yamuna, says ‘milan’ will lead to a ‘Saraswati of progress’. On Sunday, both the party leaders got together for a rally before their road show in the state. As per sources, the roadshow will begin from the GPO Park and will go through the Mayfair roundabout to Lalbagh, Novelty roundabout and then weave its way to Qaiserbagh through Muslim dominated areas like Aminabad and old city. Later Gandhi and Yadav will go to Nakkhas, Chowk, Ghantaghar where the road show will conclude. Police have made security arrangements made for the high-profile road show. Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase elections, with voting itself to begin on February 11 and concludes on March 8.

Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi bashing was at the top priority in their address. But contentious questions which still remain that if Mulayam Singh, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi will campaign this time or not were not disclosed by the party leaders.

On the issue of religious discrimination initiated by BJP in their manifesto, where they have mentioned the construction of Ram Mandir in UP, Gandhi said, “This is a sub judice matter. What the court will say will happen. Before every election BJP raises this agenda.” Gandhi said he will tell Modi that this alliance isn’t opportunistic, “will explain to Modi Ji, BJP and RSS that UP and its people are one and we will not let them create divide.”

Gandhi slandered Modi, “Modi ji ke shabdon mein ye 3 Ps hain, progress, prosperity aur peace” and Yadav added the 4th P and said this is a people’s alliance. “We believe in politics for poor people, a non-negotiable term by us. Alliance of hearts, nothing political,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi said the “alliance has made the personal and political relationship between Akhilesh and me better. We believe in politics for poor people, a non-negotiable term by us. Alliance of hearts, nothing political. We knew Akhilesh’s intentions were right and so we want to support him.We have similarities & differences too; we want to contest elections on similarities & will also have to make some compromises.”

Yadav also jibed at at Bharatiya Samajwadi Party and Mayawati, saying that that alliance wasn’t possible as she would take a lot of place. “Her party symbol is an elephant,” he remarked. On the other hand Gandhi expressed that his respect for Mayawati is “intact”. “There is no threat we have with her ideology,” he said.

The alliance will contest with 105 seats in UP out of 403 seats. On Cong-SP seat sharing in Amethi and Raebareli, Yadav said that he will not disclose the nitty gritties of who will hold from which constituency now. The districts are said to be old Congress pockets and were under contention when seat-sharing was being decided. It is also eagerly awaited to see where will Priyanka Gandhi stand from, but that too is yet to be disclosed. But apparently only after Priyanka spoke to UP CM was he open to seat-sharing in Amethi and Rae Bareilly for 10 seats.

Gandhi said, “Priyanka has been of tremendous help to me and I have been so to her, if she campaigns or not is her choice; she is an asset to Congress.” “Whether two parties will ally for Lok Sabha elections is not open to discussion,” said Gandhi.