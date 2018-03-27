In jibe at BJP, Rahul Gandhi dubs Amit Shah’s faux pas ‘Congress’ top secret campaign video’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took potshots at Amit Shah for the latter’s blunder saying former Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa ran the ‘most corrupt’ government in the state. Yeddyurappa is now part of the BJP and his party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming election in the state.

Taking to Twitter after Shah’s faux pas Rahul Gandhi said, ” Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever…”.

The BJP president embarrassed his party’s CM candidate by mixing his name with Siddharamaiah but soon managed to correct himself. During the meeting, soon after Election Commission announced poll dates in the state, the BJP president said, “Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was ever a competition of the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa government is number one…” Yeddyurappa was sitting near him.

Soon, a leader next to him whispered something to him, after which Shah corrected himself.

Earlier in the day, soon after the EC announced its polll date in Karnataka, the Congress today dubbed the BJP as “Super Election Commission”, taking objection to its IT cell chief Amit Malviya’s tweet announcing the date of the Karnataka Assembly election before EC’s announcement.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala felt that EC’s credibility was at the test and asked whether the commission would take any action against BJP and its chief Amit Shah.

“Will EC now issue the notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information?” Surjewala said on Twitter.

Malviya, who had tweeted when Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat was all set to announce Karnataka poll and result dates at a press conference but had not declared the date, said, said he only quoted a news channel.

Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever… True. pic.twitter.com/UYqGDZuKyR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2018

In a tweet, he had said that while the election would be held on May 12, the counting would on May 18. While he was correct on the polling date but the results will be out on May 15.

When Rawat was asked about the tweet, he called it a “very serious issue” which would merit a probe and “stringent action”