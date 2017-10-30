In horror flight, big hole punched in Air Arabia plane over Coimbatore airport; 107 passengers on flight

An Air Arabia flight while landing at Coimbatore airport suffered a bird hit and developed a huge hole in the fuselage. (Photo: Reuters)

An Air Arabia flight while landing at Coimbatore airport suffered a bird hit and developed a huge hole in the fuselage. The flight was carrying 107 passengers from Sharjah and was about to land when the aircraft was hit by a peacock. However, the pilot managed to land the flight safely and the passengers managed to escape a tragedy. Officials said that owing to the incident, the return flight has been delayed and a technical team from Chennai is attending to the problem. Due to the delay in departure, almost 165 passengers including pilgrims travelling to Haj have been accommodated in the nearby hotels.

In another incident today morning, a Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport due to “detection of an onboard security threat”. Flight 9W 339, with 115 passengers and seven crew members, landed without incident at Ahmedabad and all 122 safely deplaned. A flight member after the take-off of the plane found a ‘printed note’ stating that there was a bomb in the cargo area. The pilot pressed the hijack button upon receiving the note following which the plane made an emergency land in Ahmedabad. A senior official of the Jet Airways said, “Jet Airways is extending full cooperation to the security agencies who are investigating the matter and is not in a position to comment further at this stage.”

After a six hour delay and only after proper screening of the passengers the Delhi bound flight took off at around 10:30 am.

Watch the video:

Major aircraft disaster averted. ‘Air Arabia’ flight suffers bird hit & develops a hole in the fuselage while landing at Coimbatore airport pic.twitter.com/FITC4FIIdz — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 30, 2017

“I am informed that person responsible… has been identified. I am advising the Airlines to put him on the No-Fly list immediately, in addition to other statutory criminal action,” tweeted Civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju today. The person concerned will become the first name on the new No-Fly aviation list.