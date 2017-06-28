In heartwarming gesture, PM Narendra Modi gives unique twist and a Hindi lesson on Indiana to US VP Mike Pence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo: Twitter)

Modi Trump Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on his three-nation tour to Portugal-US-The Netherlands has returned back to the country earlier today. During his visit to the United States of America, PM Modi had a one-on-one meeting with Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Monday. During the meeting, VP Pence was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India. While addressing the 42nd annual gala of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) alongside SpiceJet Chairman and MD Ajay Singh, he said, “I was very humbled when Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a personal invitation to me to represent the United States. And we’re already making plans to take him up on his invitation.”

Mike Pence, who has earlier been the governor of Indiana further said that “In fact, I told him when I was governor of Indiana one of my ambition was to be the first governor from Indiana to visit India.” He further added, “I didn’t get it done then, but the Prime Minister and I had a nice chuckle because he told me that the words ‘India ana’ mean ‘coming to India’.” When he was the governor of Indiana, Pence said, he had plans to take a business delegation to India, which he could not do because of the last year’s general elections, according to PTI.

You may also want to watch-

While talking India-US relations, Pence said, “The bottom line is that the United States and India can deepen our commercial bond in many industries and areas.” He further added, “the US’ relationship with India is one of the most important strategic relationships in the 21st century….Our two great nations are bound by friendship, by commerce, as partners in the fight against terrorism, and as brother-and-sister in the cause of freedom and our commitment to democracy — and today, I say with confidence – under the leadership of President Donald Trump, our friendship will grow deeper and our partnership will grow stronger — for the benefit of both our nations, and all our people.”